John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 0.3%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

