JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 110,287 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

