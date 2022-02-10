Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Disco Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Disco in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.24. Disco has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

