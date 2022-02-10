Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ARMK opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

