Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.
In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.
About J & J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
