Jefferies Financial Group Comments on StoneX Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 31,731 shares valued at $2,016,149. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

