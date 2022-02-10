Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genesco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Genesco in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.73. Genesco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

