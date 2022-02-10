Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Energizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,336,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after buying an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

