Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,973 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.