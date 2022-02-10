Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,973 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

