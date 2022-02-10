JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 184.46 ($2.49). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.45), with a volume of 7,662,718 shares changing hands.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,803,245.44).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

