Javier Ferrán Buys 219 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($51.06) per share, with a total value of £8,269.44 ($11,182.47).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($49.56) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,239,012.85).

On Monday, January 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 214 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.18) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($11,167.36).

On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.25) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,182.96).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,752 ($50.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,873.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,696.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.91) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.82) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,141.43 ($56.00).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

