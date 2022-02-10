Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day moving average of $182.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

