Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 16th, Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day moving average of $182.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.