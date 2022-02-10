Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Releases Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $491.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Japan Steel Works has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

