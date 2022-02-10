James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Outperform by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.34.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

