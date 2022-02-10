James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,177.50 ($15.92).
A number of research firms have issued reports on FSJ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.55) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.59) to GBX 625 ($8.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.55) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th.
FSJ stock traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 419.50 ($5.67). The company had a trading volume of 71,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,417. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292 ($17.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The company has a market capitalization of £211.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 625.56.
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
