Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 5,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,719. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

