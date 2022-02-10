Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $264.71. 513,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,193,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $661.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.74 and a 200 day moving average of $250.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

