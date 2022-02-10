Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.13. 14,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

