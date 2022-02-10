Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period.

GLDM stock remained flat at $$18.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,931. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

