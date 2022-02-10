Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.41. 36,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

