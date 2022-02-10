Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,967. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $189.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.