J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.88).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 277.90 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.62).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

