J. Joseph Bergera Buys 10,000 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 10.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITI. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

