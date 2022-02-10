J. Joseph Bergera Buys 10,000 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.77.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITI. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
