J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.