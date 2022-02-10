IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE opened at $16.21 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 1,001,896 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.