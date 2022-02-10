iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.37

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.37 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 451671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
