iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.37

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.37 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 451671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 115,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 77,161 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

