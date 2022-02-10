iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $132,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.96. The company had a trading volume of 98,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.32 and a one year high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

