iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.84

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.84 and last traded at $109.94, with a volume of 33361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,930,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,409,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.