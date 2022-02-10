IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading 7.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $50.52. 3,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 89,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $647.34 million, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,293 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

