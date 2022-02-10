IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $474,400.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $52.45 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $647.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

