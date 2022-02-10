iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,556 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iQIYI worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.59 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

