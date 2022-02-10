Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Invitae has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invitae will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

