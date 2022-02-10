Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

