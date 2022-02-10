Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,525,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405,852 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $55,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,942 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,290,000 after buying an additional 3,229,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

