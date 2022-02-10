Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.71

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 28174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

