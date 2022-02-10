Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.