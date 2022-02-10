Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,971,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $429,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

