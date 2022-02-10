Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,249,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $503,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Comerica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,746 shares of company stock valued at $620,364. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $99.35 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.