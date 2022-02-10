Invesco Ltd. Purchases 279,270 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $412,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,519,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,420,000 after acquiring an additional 278,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

