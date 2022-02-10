Invesco Ltd. Acquires 51,564 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $489,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Amundi bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 998.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MSCI by 114.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 78,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $561.47 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $569.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

