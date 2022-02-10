Invesco Ltd. Acquires 154,534 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.70% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $534,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $408.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.