International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Up 1.5%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.15. 298,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 51,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

