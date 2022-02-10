InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.13).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,120 ($69.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,400.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,778 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,774.64. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,568 ($75.29).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

