Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 59.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,543 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

