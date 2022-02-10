Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.62 billion.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 2,334,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,770,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

