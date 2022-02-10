Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

