Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

