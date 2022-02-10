Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 209.63% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:ITR traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.18. The company had a trading volume of 450,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$135.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$4.46.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

