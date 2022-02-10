Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Insulet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.35. The stock had a trading volume of 458,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,136. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -569.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

