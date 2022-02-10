Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $51.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $53.77 million. Insmed posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $183.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.48 million to $186.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.86 million, with estimates ranging from $236.72 million to $297.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insmed.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 1,425,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Insmed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 1,815.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

